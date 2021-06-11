SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in Summit County that led to a partial closure of Interstate 70 late Thursday is burning in the area between Tenderfoot Mountain and the interstate. The battle against the Straight Creek Fire resulted in a closure of I-70’s eastbound lanes near Silverthorne and Dillon.
Officials said Thursday night there were no immediate threats to structures.
Three engine crews, two heavy helicopters and a light helicopter were working the fire on Friday afternoon.
The fire is estimated to be between 15 and 20 acres and is burning in live and dead spruce and lodgepole pine on the White River National Forest
So far it’s not clear how the fire started.