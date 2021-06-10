UPDATE: I-70 Back Open In Summit County As Firefight Continues
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire has burned about 10-15 acres south of Interstate 70 near Dillon. The Straight Creek Fire started on Thursday evening between Tenderfoot Mountain and I-70.
Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for nearly three hours on Thursday night at the Silverthorne exit.
More resources are expected to arrive on Friday to help fight the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Officials say there are no immediate threats to structures. Investigators have not commented on the cause of the fire.