(CBS4) – Crews are responding to a wildfire in Jefferson County west of Roxborough State Park. It appears to have started Thursday afternoon from a downed power line, according to Jeffco officials.
The Sheriff's Office responded to a wildfire in the area of the 17000 block of W Platte River Rd. @NorthForkFire and @ElkCreekFire are working on containing the fire. It is believed a downed power line may have started the fire. Updates will be posted when available. pic.twitter.com/XgJAqr98RP
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 10, 2021
Evacuations were ordered in the 17000 block of West Platte River Road. People who live in that area can sign up for text alerts from the sheriff’s office through the CodeRED app.
The fire was named the Platte River Fire.
The smoke plume from the fire could be seen from several miles away. Officials say the fire is estimated to be 1-2 acres with several spot fires reported on both sides of the North Fork South Platte River.
Temperatures on Thursday afternoon in the Denver metro area were in the mid-90s, and skies above the city are already hazy due to smoke drifting in from out-of-state wildfires.
Fire danger isn’t listed as high for Colorado’s Front Range Thursday, but for western Colorado there’s a Red Flag Warning in effect.