DENVER(CBS)- Colorado summer heat will be set on high for “Thermal Thursday,” with Front Range temperatures zooming up into the mid to upper 90s!

Not to be outdone, southeastern Colorado may actually make it to near 100° by afternoon!

The heat and wind of the day are ramping up the fire danger for western Colorado.

The extreme heat is again building up higher ground ozone levels across the Front Range bringing in another Air Quality Alert for Thursday.

In addition to the ozone issue there is a small amount of wildfire smoke adding to the haziness of the Denver metro area.

The smoke is riding the warming southwesterly wind from three western states including Utah, New Mexico and Arizona.

A Friday Front will help with the hot/hazy situation Colorado is locked in. Cooler temperatures will be setting in for at least one day! Along with easing the heat the front will help to clear some of the haze out.

Before the cold front arrives Friday there may be a tiny bit of heat relief for northeastern Colorado late in the day on Thursday. There is a very small chance for a few late day thunderstorms from the Front Range out over the northeastern plains. At this point there is a marginal to slight chance for some of those storms to reach severe levels from Sterling and Wray up into Nebraska. The biggest threat is for 60+ mph gusts and 1 inch diameter hail.

Hot temperatures will return for the weekend.