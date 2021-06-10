DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – We have learned new information about Monday’s deadly multi-car crash on southbound on Interstate 25 near Castle Pines. Kendra Durnan, 18, got out of an SUV after a crash involving an elk — and was hit and killed. Nine other people were hurt in chain-reaction collisions.
Police say a 21-year-old man from Minnesota was driving the Chevy Trailblazer that hit an elk running across the highway near the Happy Canyon exit. He pulled onto the left shoulder and stopped. He and Durnan got out of the Trailblazer.
A Good Samaritan passing by, a 21-year-old man from Colorado Springs, stopped to help and also got out of his car.
A Toyota 4Runner, driven by a 70-year-old man from Thornton, hit the elk carcass — and lost control of the vehicle. The 4Runner collided with Durnan, who was standing behind the Trailblazer.
The 4Runner rammed the Trailblazer, and it slammed into the two men standing in front of it. The men were thrown over the concrete barrier into the northbound lanes of I-25.
The 4Runner ended up in another lane of traffic, where it was hit by a Dodge Nitro. The Nitro then rotated into another lane, hitting a Kia Forte.
The 70-year-old male driver of the Toyota sustained serious injuries; the 69-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The 30-year-old driver of the Nitro, a man from Santa Fe, was seriously injured. A 10-year-old passenger in that vehicle was also seriously hurt.
The driver of the Kia Forte, a 31-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, sustained minor injuries.
There was no official word on the condition of the 21-year-old driver of the Trailblazer or the good Samaritan.