DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol reports a woman was killed early Monday morning after exiting her vehicle and being hit by another vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 25 near Castle Pines. The female driver reportedly struck a deer that was running across the highway, Master Trooper Gary Cutler explained to CBS4. Her car was damaged and she was unable to continue driving it.
She was struck outside her vehicle, Cutler said. Her body was thrown in the northbound lanes.
The collision occurred south of the Happy Canyon exit.
An undetermined number of vehicles were involved in the accident, according to Cutler, but Copter4 saw three heavily damaged SUVs in the roadway at 6:20 a.m.
Cutler did not have firm numbers from personnel at the scene, but estimated between nine and a dozen people were injured.
Southbound lanes of I-25 remain closed right now as CSP investigators complete their investigation of the scene.
Cutler said investigators do not believe at this time that alcohol or excessive speed played any role in the accident.
There were three males passengers in the woman’s vehicle, Cutler noted. It is not clear whether they were outside the vehicle as well or inside it at the time the female driver was hit.
Cutler said the accident was first reported at 12:53 a.m.
Copter4's crew speculated the animal that was hit may have been something bigger than a deer. This story will be updated as we learn more about the accident and the duration of the highway's closure.