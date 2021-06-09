DENVER (CBS4) – Metropolitan State University of Denver announced on Wednesday a scholarship drawing as an incentive for students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The “Rowdy Return Scholarship” will award tuition to five MSU Denver undergraduate students who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The drawings will take place after August 1. In order to qualify, students must receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 19 and complete a vaccine-verification form provided by the university. Students must also register for the fall semester prior to the drawing and submit a 2021-22 FAFSA and/or Colorado Application for State Financial Aid form.
“When we set the goal for a full return to campus for fall, our hope was that our students would answer the call, get vaccinated and help us reach that goal,” said President Janine Davidson, Ph.D. “Our goal is now on the horizon, and the Rowdy Return Scholarships are one way for us to reward our students for their commitment to public health.”
Qualifying students could win up to $8,164 in tuition for the full year. MSU Denver will verify the five winners’ vaccination statuses with the state’s CIIS vaccine database. For more information on the drawings, click here or email vaccines@msudenver.edu.
