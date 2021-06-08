DENVER (CBS4)– The State of Colorado has a new way you can find out if your name is registered for the Comeback Cash drawing. There is now a hotline phone number you can call to find out if your vaccine has been registered.

You can now call Colorado’s vaccine hotline for assistance at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). In fact, CBS4 called to check to see if it worked and found the hotline responsive and able to find information within five minutes.

This Friday, the state will announce the second of five winners of $1 million. The state will choose the winner from among the millions of Coloradans who have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccines.

The state has a second way you can find your vaccine and name through a public website portal.

“It’s not a perfect portal,” said Health Roth, Immunization Branch Chief of the Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response. “You have to have the data exactly match what the health care provider reported.”

And some health care providers do not provide a phone number or email. That information is also needed.

“The big thing I want people to understand, is just because they can’t find their record using this public portal does not mean their record does not exist,” said Roth.

Go to ciis.state.co.us/public/Application/PublicPortal to check.