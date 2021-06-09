DENVER (CBS4)– A total of 12 counties in Colorado have surpassed the 70% vaccination rate for the eligible population. As of Wednesday, 3,102,816 Coloradans have been immunized with one dose and 2,698,515 people have been fully immunized.
Those counties are San Juan with 89.1% of the population receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, followed by San Miguel, Summit, Mineral, Broomfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Boulder, Routt, Jefferson Gunnison and Denver.
“I’m thrilled to see that Colorado counties are making great strides towards reaching our vaccination goals to end the pandemic, and that twelve Colorado counties have successfully reached President Biden’s goal three weeks ahead of schedule. I congratulate the counties who have reached this critical milestone and all of the individuals and community members who made this moment possible, and encourage the rest of our state to catch up,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. “It’s easy, free, quick and safe to receive this lifesaving vaccine and I know we’re all eager to power the Colorado comeback by protecting ourselves and those we love.”
These counties have passed President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70% of the population vaccinated by July 4.