DENVER (CBS4)– Denver reached a milestone this week as 70% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those considered eligible are 12 years and older.
Denver achieved the milestone nearly a month ahead of President Joe Biden's July 4 deadline.
"This is a major accomplishment for our city and a testament the hard work of our residents who have continued to put the health and safety of themselves, their family and their community front and center," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. "As our vaccination rates rise, and thanks to that hard work, we've been able to responsibly reopen our city, and I encourage everyone who hasn't yet to get their shot so we can get across that finish line."
"I am proud of the Denver community for stepping up and getting vaccinated," said Denver Department of Public Health & Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald in a statement. "This has been a long road, and we're grateful to our partners at Denver Public Health and healthcare workers across the region who have worked tirelessly to control this virus and get shots into arms. We encourage all eligible people to get their vaccine as soon as possible."
For those who are unvaccinated, public health experts recommend wearing a face-covering in indoor public settings, socially distancing and avoiding large crowds.