AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– For someone passing by, they might think what they saw was a typical summer picnic in Aurora. Instead, it was a celebration of life for Melissa Wright, a Denver-area mother and teacher killed May 29 in a shooting in Lowry.

Jacob Eggleston was one of her students.

“She loved everybody no matter who they were, she was the greatest teacher ever. She treated everyone with love no matter who they were,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

Melissa taught those with disabilities within the Cherry Creek School District.

Jacob wanted to say more about her, “We could, with any problem, come to her and she would love us.”

Melissa’s mother Judy Wright added, “They knew her, they loved her and cared for her and cared for us… yeah, pretty heartwarming.”

What happened to Melissa, police say, was at the hands of someone who had once cared for her. Eric Cobain, 49, was her ex-boyfriend. They had dated for more than a year before they broke up.

Morgan Becwar, Melissa’s daughter, was asked by CBS4 about Cobain, “We used to live with him. I know him well, but I guess not as well as I thought.”

When asked, “Did you ever think it would come to this?” Becwar replied, “No, or I would have torn her out of there.”

And so they ask, why would someone take the life of a woman with a golden heart?

“We don’t have a why and I don’t know if he will ever give us one,” Melissa’s daughter said.

The teacher-student relationship was put this way by Eggleston, “We were very close. She was more like my sister. She was my sister.”