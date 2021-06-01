CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — Eric Cobain, 49, has been arrested in the murder of 41-year-old teacher Melissa Wright. Wright was found dead in the 7100 block of East Lowry Boulevard in Denver on Saturday, May 29.

Eric Cobain (credit: Denver Police)

An autopsy was completed and the cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Cherry Creek School District confirmed Wright was a math teacher for students with severe educational disabilities at I-Team Manor. Earlier this year, she was named a Golden Heart Honoree for her efforts to combine work-based learning and math in the form of a school-based business, Moondream Esentials.

Melissa Wright (credit: Cherry Creek Schools)

“[Wright] consistently goes the extra mile for her students, whether it’s helping them start a business or get access to critical supplies,” fellow teacher Kristin Louise wrote back in March. “Melissa has so much empathy and intuition for how to support students I admire that she’s always willing to learn more so she can keep growing as a person, which is so inspirational.”

Cobain is being held for investigation of first degree murder.

The arrest affidavit is sealed and not available at this time.

