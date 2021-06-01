DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — Eric Cobain, 49, has been arrested in the murder of 41-year-old teacher Melissa Wright. Wright was found dead in the 7100 block of East Lowry Boulevard in Denver on Saturday, May 29.
An autopsy was completed and the cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Repairs Begin At Fort Logan National Cemetery After Suspected DUI Crash
The Cherry Creek School District confirmed Wright was a math teacher for students with severe educational disabilities at I-Team Manor. Earlier this year, she was named a Golden Heart Honoree for her efforts to combine work-based learning and math in the form of a school-based business, Moondream Esentials.READ MORE: Douglas County Helps Bust Large Money Laundering Ring
“[Wright] consistently goes the extra mile for her students, whether it’s helping them start a business or get access to critical supplies,” fellow teacher Kristin Louise wrote back in March. “Melissa has so much empathy and intuition for how to support students I admire that she’s always willing to learn more so she can keep growing as a person, which is so inspirational.”
Cobain is being held for investigation of first degree murder.MORE NEWS: Timothy Sutton Arrested In Penske Truck Theft, Police Chase And Carjacking
The arrest affidavit is sealed and not available at this time.