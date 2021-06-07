DENVER (CBS4/AP) – A security company that employed the unlicensed guard who shot a man at a protest downtown is losing its license to operate in Denver. Pinkerton employed Matthew Dolloff who is accused of killing Lee Keltner during a “Patriot Muster” demonstration and a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” counter-protest on Oct. 10.

The City of Denver is now revoking Pinkerton’s license — rather than suspending it for six month, which was the recommendation after a hearing by the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. That ruling is effective in 30 days.

Pinkerton can apply for a private security services license again in five years.

Pinkerton and Isborn Security had arranged for Dolloff to provide security for a 9News crew. The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses cited both companies with a municipal code violation because Dolloff did not have the license required to work as a security guard in the city.

Denver reached a settlement agreement with Isborn security on Dec. 3. The company agreed to surrender their license and cannot reapply for a new license for five years. Denver Excise and Licenses Executive Director Ashley Kilroy filed an order rejecting the settlement with Pinkerton on Dec. 13.

Dolloff is charged with second degree murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Video from bystanders, including the TV producer Dolloff was working with at the time, and photos from The Denver Post, show Keltner at first arguing with a Black man wearing a Black Guns Matter T-shirt before getting into an altercation with Dolloff. Cellphone video from the unnamed TV producer suggests Keltner was upset that the original argument was being recorded.

The video shows Keltner, holding a spray can, walking out of view. A man’s voice — it’s unclear if it’s Keltner — is heard saying the area was no place for cameras. “Get the cameras out of here or I’m going to f— you up,” the unidentified man says. Keltner and Dolloff are then shown scuffling before the video stops.

When the TV producer resumes filming after the shooting, he tells arriving police that he is with the press and that the man who was shot “was going to get me.” He also says the security guard shot Keltner because Keltner used mace.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)