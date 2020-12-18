DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Denver officials rejected a settlement with one of two security companies that employed the unlicensed guard who shot a man at a protest downtown. Matthew Dolloff is accused of killing Lee Keltner during a “Patriot Muster” demonstration and a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” counter-protest on Oct. 10.

Pinkerton and Isborn Security had arranged for Dolloff to provide security for a 9News crew. The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses cited both companies with a municipal code violation because Dolloff did not have the license required to work as a security guard in the city.

Denver reached a settlement agreement with Isborn security on Dec. 3. The company agreed to surrender their license and cannot reapply for a new license for five years.

Denver Excise and Licenses Executive Director Ashley Kilroy filed an order rejecting the settlement with Pinkerton on Wednesday. The company must appear before the department in a virtual show cause hearing on Feb. 3.

Dolloff has been charged with second degree murder. Dolloff’s lawyer has claimed self defense.

Video from bystanders, including the TV producer Dolloff was working with at the time, and photos from The Denver Post, show Keltner at first arguing with a Black man wearing a Black Guns Matter T-shirt before getting into an altercation with Dolloff. Cellphone video from the unnamed TV producer suggests Keltner was upset that the original argument was being recorded.

RELATED: Man Who Argued With Keltner Moments Before He Was Killed Says He Fears For His Life

The video shows Keltner, holding a spray can, walking out of view. A man’s voice — it’s unclear if it’s Keltner — is heard saying the area was no place for cameras. “Get the cameras out of here or I’m going to f— you up,” the unidentified man says. Keltner and Dolloff are then shown scuffling before the video stops.

Photos from the Post show Dolloff pointing his gun at Keltner as he fires what police said was pepper spray at Dolloff before Keltner falls to the ground.

When the TV producer resumes filming after the shooting, he tells arriving police that he is with the press and that the man who was shot “was going to get me.” He also says the security guard shot Keltner because Keltner used mace.

