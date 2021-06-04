(CBS4) – The Mount Evans Highway in the Mount Evans Recreation Area is now open for the summer. But before you head to Clear Creek County to drive up the highest paved road in North America, you’ll need a reservation.
You can secure your spot in the timed entry pass system that allows you onto Colorado Highway 5 and up the 14,264-foot mountain up to 30 days in advance through Recreation.gov.READ MORE: Juan Figueroa Charged With Kidnapping And Killing Longmont Mom Rita Gutierrez-Garcia 3 Years After She Went Missing
The reason for the change this year is to cut down on lines, wait times and overflowing parking at the trailheads. Biking and hiking up into the area on the roadway doesn’t require a reservation.
CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a statement that she hopes the timed entry pass system “will help alleviate significant wear and tear on the Mount Evans road and surrounding ecosystem.”READ MORE: Some Downtown Denver Restaurants Starting To See Big Spike In Business
Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation cleared snow on the the 15-mile highway for more than a month in order to get it open.
Get more information on securing a reservation on a special section of the U.S. Forest Service’s website.
RELATED: Petition Filed To Change Name Of Mount Evans To Mount Blue SkyMORE NEWS: Impact Of $1 Million Drawing For Vaccinated Coloradans Can't Be Fully Measured Right Now
To the north, Brainard Lake Recreation Area welcome station is on track to open on June 11 and reservations can also be made for that area, which is also managed by the U.S. Forest Service.