(CBS4) – Two Colorado Indian tribes have filed an official petition with the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to change the name of Mount Evans. The iconic 14er on Colorado’s Front Range is one of only a few in the state that’s accessible by road.
Mount Evans, Colorado’s fifth highest peak, is named after Territorial Governor John Evans, who is responsible for conducting the strategy during the Sand Creek Massacre. In 1884, U.S. Army Colonel John Chivington and the 3rd Colorado Cavalry attacked and destroyed a village of Cheyenne and Arapaho people in southeastern Colorado. Chivington was appointed by Evans.
Those tribes want to change the name of the mountain to Mount Blue Sky. The Arapaho people were known as the Blue Sky People and the Cheyenne call one of their special ceremonies Blue Sky.
“It is time to rename Mount Evans and remove the stain of this name from our public lands,” said Paul Spitler, director of wilderness policy at The Wilderness Society, in a prepared statement. “No name can undo the pain and suffering caused by the Sand Creek Massacre, but removing the name of the man most responsible for the massacre honors the very tribes that Evans sought to destroy. There is no place to honor perpetrators of atrocities on America.”
This whole concept of changing names to appease a VERY small minority is absolutely asinine. Who in their right mind would even consider such a thing! The old phrase “Stupid IS Stupid” applies to those that are even thinking of changing names. What a bunch of idiots!!
No be like the Washington football team. If the narrow minded don’t like th>e name Evans then name it mount mountain. The street Evans avenue should become Avenue avenue and the town of Evans becomes city town. If you want to destroy my heritage the don’t put your narrow minded ideas and heritage on what is left.
Referring to the sky as “blue” is racist to white liberals. Don’t be surprised if the renaming happens, these same liberals head downtown to riot and tear down more statues or garden gnomes.
So will they change Evans Avenue and the municipality of Evans also? And any business with Evans in their name due to close proximity of either one? While we’re at it, when is Walker Stapleton changing his name to Walker Centralpark?
I neglected to mention that not only did Captain Soule try to stop the Massacre, he subsequently denounced it for what it was and was murdered by its perpetrators in Denver.
No. Rename the mountain after Captain Silas Soule, who prevented his men from participating in the Sand Creek Massacre. Very few would recognize “Blue Sky” to be a reference to the Arapahoe; give other mountains their original names.