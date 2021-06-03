DENVER (CBS4) – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s investigators say Denver firefighter Eric Trujillo “appeared nervous and was visibly shaking … sweating profusely” when police confronted him Wednesday morning about his alleged sharing of child pornography.

The new information is contained in an arrest affidavit obtained Thursday by CBS4.

Authorities arrested Trujillo at Denver Fire Station 36, located at 4101 South Federal Boulevard, where he works, at about 10 a.m. In the affidavit, they said electronic searches showed two disturbing sexual videos of children had been uploaded from an IP address at the fire house. The case began with a “cyber tip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had detected two videos that appeared to depict child pornography, according to the affidavit.

Trujillo, 39, was arrested on one count of suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child. He is being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Jail and is due in court Thursday morning. The Denver Fire Department immediately placed Trujillo on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

According to the arrest affidavit, the videos were uploaded in December 2020 at station 36. One video depicted a female estimated to be 3 to 5 years old while the second contained a girl thought to be about 9 years old.

Investigators say the IP address that was used traced back to Trujillo. Wednesday morning, investigators contacted Trujillo as he was working at the fire station where they said, “Eric appeared nervous and was visibly shaking; during my contact with him I observed that Eric was sweating profusely…I read Eric his Miranda rights at about 9:30 hours and he chose not to speak with me.”

Sheriff’s investigators also searched Trujillo’s home in Highlands Ranch. They say they seized Trujillo’s iPhone and an Apple watch while at the fire station.