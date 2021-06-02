DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned that a Denver firefighter, Eric Matthew Trujillo, 39, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Denver fire station where he worked, and is being held on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.
Arapahoe County authorities descended on DFD station 36 at 4101 South Federal Boulevard at about 9 a.m. armed with a search warrant. Trujillo was arrested on one count of suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child related to possession and distribution.
Ginger Delgado, a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriffs Office, confirmed the CBS4 report. She said police investigators had received a tip about Trujillo from an internet task force. Delgado went on to say that investigators believed Trujillo was uploading videos of children being sexually assaulted while he was on duty at the firehouse.
She said the firefighter would be booked through the Arapahoe County jail.
Greg Pixley, a spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department, acknowledged the arrest and said DFD had immediately placed Trujillo on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
The case comes less than 24 hours after CBS4 reported on how a female Denver firefighter wrote a lengthy letter to Chief Desmond Fulton, addressing issues of a problematic culture within the Denver Fire Department.
Trujillo, who has been with the Denver Fire Department for 10 years, lives in Highlands Ranch. Investigators also executed a search warrant at his home.
Delgado described the investigation as “active” and ongoing.