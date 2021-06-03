BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Tickets go on sale this Friday for the Boulder International Film Festival, a four-day celebration of the art of cinema. The festival features a wide variety of films from local to international, even some that have gone on to receive Oscar nominations.

“This year we moved the event to June in the hopes of being able to hold the festival, so we are super excited,” BIFF founders Kathy and Robin Beeck said in an interview on CBSN Denver. “We’re going to do a lot in-person, but we’re also doing the outdoors and we’re also doing virtual this year so there’s really something for everybody.”

The BIFF will be held June 24-27. The opening night film “Summer of Soul” will be screened on Friday, June 25, at the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder.

“It’s about the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969 in Brooklyn and they filmed all these great artists like Stevie Wonder and Mavis Staples,” Beeck explained. “Then this footage was put away and evolved for 50 years and it was just uncovered recently so it is phenomenal music and film.”

Watch the preview below:

Aside from films, the Boulder International Film Festival will also feature “CineChef,” a culinary showdown that features some of the best chefs in the Denver and Boulder areas.

“I think that’s going to be a really great event and I’m looking forward to that a lot,” Beeck said.

For a schedule of Boulder International Film Festival events and to purchase tickets, head to BIFF1.com.