DENVER (CBS4) – A warming trend in Colorado that started on Tuesday will continue into the upcoming weekend with the warmest weather in 8 months for many parts of the state.

Denver and most of the Front Range will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer on Wednesday compared to Tuesday which means high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. It will also be the first day in about a week with almost zero chance for showers and thunderstorms for areas below 6,000 feet.

Then even warmer air west of Colorado will gradually move east on Thursday causing temperatures to reach at least the lower 80s in Denver while some areas on the Western Slope soar well into the 90s. Needless to say, a lot more snow will be melt in the mountains in the coming days.

The summer-like warming continues into Friday and Saturday as well with Denver possibility reaching 90 degrees on Saturday. The average first day of 90 degree heat in Denver is June 10 so it if happens Saturday, it would be slightly ahead of schedule.

Saturday is also when a slight chance for late day thunderstorms will return to Denver and most lower elevations in the state after several days without storm chances. Only the higher foothills and mountains should experience afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.