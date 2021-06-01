DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a new month and a new weather pattern for Colorado. The change will include above normal temperatures by the weekend with highs in Denver approaching 90 degrees. Typically the high in Denver during early June is in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The first 90 degree reading of the year in Denver normally happens on June 10. Last year the first 90 of the season was on May 19 when the high hit 92 degrees. It was the first of 75 days with a high in the 90s which set a new all-time record for the most 90 degree days in a season.
The forecast for warmer weather is welcome news for places such as Water World and Elitch Gardens after a chilly and wet Memorial Day Weekend. Both places are now open after being closed for a year due to Covid-19.