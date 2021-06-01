CALHAN, Colo. (CBS4) – You could say a bear on Colorado’s Eastern Plains “barely” got away from state wildlife officers on Sunday. The bear had been roaming the plains spanning from Limon to Truckton since May 11.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife put out a "Lost Bear" alert on May 25 when it was spotted near Limon and Hugo.
Officers then got tips the 2-3-year-old male was being chased by horses east of Calhan. They chased the bear for two hours, officials say, before they could dart it with a tranquilizer.
They loaded him up and released him "in much more suitable bear habitat," CPW stated.