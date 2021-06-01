CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
CALHAN, Colo. (CBS4) – You could say a bear on Colorado’s Eastern Plains “barely” got away from state wildlife officers on Sunday. The bear had been roaming the plains spanning from Limon to Truckton since May 11.

(credit: CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife put out a “Lost Bear” alert on May 25 when it was spotted near Limon and Hugo.

Officers then got tips the 2-3-year-old male was being chased by horses east of Calhan. They chased the bear for two hours, officials say, before they could dart it with a tranquilizer.

(credit: CPW)

They loaded him up and released him “in much more suitable bear habitat,” CPW stated.

