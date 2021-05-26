CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – Black bears generally live in the foothills and forests of Colorado, so the sighting of a bear far out on the Eastern Plains is creating a bit of concern this week.

Officials with Colorado Parks And Wildlife shared a photo showing a sub-adult bear who was seen running south of Limon near the Lincoln and Elbert County line.

(credit: CPW)

CPW officials said they are trying to find the bear and “return it to a more suitable bear habitat.”

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call CPW at 719-227-5200. The animal may be near Elbert County Road 90 to the south of Limon or around Lincoln Country Road 3A west of Highway 71.

