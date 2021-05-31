(CBS4) — The state health department is ending capacity restrictions on large, indoor gatherings in Colorado. The new public health order goes into effect on Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment amended its COVID-19 public health order on Monday. Previously, capacity at most public indoor gatherings was limited to 500 people, without prior approval.

Ball Arena was recently granted approval to host 10,500 fans — just in time for the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets playoffs games. Local jurisdictions and event centers can require capacity restrictions tighter than the state health department orders. It’s not clear when Ball Arena will allow full capacity at its events.

The amended public health order also changes face covering requirements to start at age 12, since that age group is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The face mask exemption age now includes children ages 11 and younger.

The face covering requirements only apply to unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people in settings such as schools, camps DMV offices, prisons, and jails. Patients, staff and visitors in healthcare settings are also included in the face covering requirements.

The new order could be amended or expanded based on the virus’ activity in the state, but is scheduled to expire on July 1.

As of May 30, 2021, there have been 542,899 known cases of COVID-19 in Colorado,

30,178 Coloradans have been hospitalized and 6,718 Coloradans have died from COVID-19.

“Multiple sources of data show that COVID-19 transmission and the use of the hospital system due to COVID-19 have leveled off in Colorado,” health department officials stated Monday.