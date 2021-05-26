DENVER (CBS4)– More fans can head to Ball Arena for the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets playoff games. Capacity has been increased to 10,500 fans.
Previously, the venue was accommodating 7,750 fans per game, which is 42.3% of the overall venue capacity. Ball Arena received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment to increase capacity to 10,500, which is 57.3% of overall venue capacity.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring additional fans into Ball Arena for the upcoming Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche playoff games,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s Vice President of Venue Booking in a statement. “We are very thankful for all of the support and collaboration from Governor Jared Polis and his team, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his team, CDPHE, DDPHE, NHL and NBA as we continue our journey back to full capacity at Ball Arena. We will continue to work with them and ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes remains our top priority as our venue capacity continues to be evaluated.”