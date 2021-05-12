DENVER (CBS4)– Ball Arena has received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to increase capacity for playoff games for the Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets. The capacity increase will take effect when each team hosts its first playoff game later this month.

The venue will accommodate 7,750 fans per game, which is 42.3% of overall venue capacity. The current approved capacity for the remaining regular-season games is 4,050 which is 22.1% over overall venue capacity.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to increase our venue capacity as both of our teams extend their exciting seasons into the playoffs,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s Vice President of Venue Booking in a statement. “We will continue to work with CDPHE along with the leadership of the NBA and NHL to monitor ongoing public

health matters and take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes.”