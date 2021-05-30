JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the booking photo of a man accused of stealing a Humvee on Friday night from the National Guard Armory at Camp George West. Adam Mabe was booked in jail on several charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft, DUI, trespass, vehicular eluding, and criminal mischief.
Deputies say Mabe was intoxicated when he got behind the wheel of the Humvee and escaped the property by driving through a fence. Mabe led deputies on a pursuit before crashing into the median on C-470 at Highway 285.
Mabe surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody. Investigators say no one was hurt in the crash.