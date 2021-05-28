JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man inside a stolen Humvee led deputies on a chase Friday night ending with a crash in Jefferson County. Investigators say the suspect stole the Humvee from the National Guard Armory at Camp George West and escaped the property by driving through a fence.
The suspect led deputies on a pursuit before crashing into the median on C-470 at Highway 285. The man was taken into custody and no one was hurt.
An investigation is underway to determine if the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The suspect’s name and booking photo have not yet been released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.