DENVER (CBS4)- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis marked a big milestone in the state’s fight against coronavirus on Saturday. He says more than 3 million Coloradans received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Polis adds that accounts to more than 60% of those eligible to get a shot.
“We’ve successfully protected more than half our state from this deadly virus and I’m proud of the work so many Coloradans have put into reaching this milestone,” said Polis. “We’ve all hoped for the day when we can take off our mask, hug friends and family, and enjoy the sunshine — this vaccine makes it possible. Each person who gets vaccinated makes our community safer.”READ MORE: UCHealth Looks Ahead To Potential For COVID Vaccine Boosters In Colorado
On May 25, Polis officially announced a $5 million lottery split among five Coloradans. On that day, 2,955,327 people received their first shot, according to state COVID data.READ MORE: Vaccinated Veterans May Not Yet Be Entered To Win $1 Million Prize
Those who’ve received at least one dose are automatically entered for the lottery. Their vaccination record should be in the Colorado Immunization Information System which will be used to pick the winners.
The state opened a portal for people to check on whether they are in the system here.
Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine. As of May 28, 2.5 million Coloradans are fully vaccinated.