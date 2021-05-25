DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado is giving away $5 million dollars in an incentive campaign to encourage more Coloradans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The state announced the incentive program on Tuesday.
A total of 44% of all Coloradans are fully vaccinated. That's more than 2-and-a-half million people with nearly three million people having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 53% have at least one dose so far.
Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into the lottery.
Gov. Jared Polis was excited to explain how it works.
“Anybody who got the vaccine in Colorado or who got the vaccine will be an automatic participant in not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, but 5 drawings for $1 million for a total of $5 million!”
The first drawing is June 4. Polis said the money would otherwise be used for marketing or advertising but thought the lottery was the best way to motivate people to get vaccinated.
“We have seen this kind of drawing work in states like Ohio where they saw a surge in interest from launching their drawing and we expect that we’ll see the same thing here,” said Polis. “All you have to do to enter is get vaccinated.”