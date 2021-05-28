GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (CBS4) — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon due to a “major rollover crash” in the eastbound lanes, the Colorado Department of Transportation. The Colorado State Patrol said the closure was expected to be in place overnight — or for at least 12 hours.
An image posted by CDOT showed people standing outside their stopped vehicles behind the crash.
At least one vehicle was upside down and laying perpendicular to the lanes.
It’s not clear whether anyone was injured.
CDOT did not say when the interstate was expected to reopen. Expect delays.
“Eastbound motorists are advised to take the northern alternate route between Rifle and Silverthorne, from CO 13 to US 40 to CO 9,” CDOT officials tweeted.