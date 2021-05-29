GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Saturday morning after 12 hours of crash cleanup. Colorado State Patrol responded to a “major” crash involving a semi-truck at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.
They estimated the closure would last 12 hours. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the interstate reopened at around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday. CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler told CBS4 that a "semi pulling an RV" was involved, but could not be more specific.
At least one vehicle was upside down and laying perpendicular to the lanes. Cutler said one driver was transported to a Vail hospital. There was no word on that person's condition.
A HAZMAT team was deployed to deal with a small fuel leak from a saddle tank from one vehicle involved.
It’s still not clear what caused the crash.