By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Glenwood Canyon, Glenwood Springs News, I-70, I-70 Closure, I-70 Delays, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Saturday morning after 12 hours of crash cleanup. Colorado State Patrol responded to a “major” crash involving a semi-truck at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

They estimated the closure would last 12 hours. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the interstate reopened at around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday. CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler told CBS4 that a “semi pulling an RV” was involved, but could not be more specific.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

At least one vehicle was upside down and laying perpendicular to the lanes. Cutler said one driver was transported to a Vail hospital. There was no word on that person’s condition.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

A HAZMAT team was deployed to deal with a small fuel leak from a saddle tank from one vehicle involved.

It’s still not clear what caused the crash.

Danielle Chavira