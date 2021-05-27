LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– After the largest wildfire in Colorado history charred more than 200,000 acres in 2020, campgrounds in the Cameron Peak fire burn area will begin reopening for the season. The U.S. Forest Service warns that many of the surrounding areas are still closed.
Some 300 volunteers, continue to raise money to properly restore the trails systems in, and around, the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. One of the costliest aspects of restoring the system comes with rebuilding, or repairing, bridges in the mountains.
The U.S. Forest Service said that many popular campgrounds in the area won’t be able to reopen at all this summer.