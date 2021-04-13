LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Volunteers in Larimer County are working to rebuild trails that were destroyed by the Cameron Peak Fire last year. The Poudre Wilderness Volunteers have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to repair the trails.
The organization has nearly raised enough money to meet its $25,000 goal. The volunteer rangers help move downed trees and clear debris from damaged areas. They also rebuild bridges and trails that have been destroyed.
The Cameron Peak Fire destroyed more than 206,000 acres of the Roosevelt National Forest. Two dozen trails remain closed with no reopen date scheduled.