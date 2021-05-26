(CBS4) – Heavy downpours fell at Colorado’s newest state park over the weekend with nearly 5 inches of rain reported. The torrential storm unleashed a flash flood that caused enough damage to shut Fishers Peak State Park down until further notice.
The rushing water washed away gravel from the concrete trailhead pad and concrete parking curbs floated away. Trails were eroded and in some cases access was blocked.
Last fall was the initial opening of the park in southern Colorado. A relatively small portion of park — 250 acres — opened to the public at that time and in the future much more land will be opened to recreation in the future.
Fishers Peak State Park
The nearby airport in Trinidad reported 2.11 inches of rain on Saturday. For a time the area was under a flash flood warning. Three area CoCoRaHS weather stations reported between 2.93 and 3.13 inches of rain.