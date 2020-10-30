Denver Mayor Warns Increase In COVID-19 Cases Must Stop To Avoid Stay At Home OrderThe City and County of Denver is under Stage Three Safer at Home restrictions -- and the mayor says it will stay that way for at least another month.

11 minutes ago

Broncos Postpone Practice After Offensive Lineman Tests Positive For COVIDThe Broncos have postponed their Friday practice after an offensive lineman tested positive for coronavirus. The team will conduct meetings virtually.

11 minutes ago

Murder In Windsor: Police Search For 'Person Of Interest' Trevor George Of Fort CollinsWindsor police are searching for a person of interest after an overnight murder in the small northern Colorado town of Windsor. Police are currently searching for Trevor George, 32, who is considered armed and dangerous, and likely on foot in the Windsor area.

14 minutes ago

A Fire At An Aurora Apartment Building Has Left One Person Dead And Approximately 60 People DisplacedOne person is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Aurora. Three people were originally taken to the hospital. Approximately 60 people are also displaced.

15 minutes ago

Poudre Fire Is Warning About Lakes And Ponds Freezing Over After Two Rescues In One DayThey warn that we are in a limbo of ice thickness so people need to be extra careful.

1 hour ago

Four Suspects Are Wanted In Organized Fraud RingInvestigators in Brighton have arrested one person and are looking for four others suspected in an organized fraud ring.

1 hour ago