Comments
TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis officially opened Colorado’s newest state park on Friday. The 19,000 acre property near Trinidad, formerly known as Crazy French Ranch, is called Fishers Peak.
The Trust from Public Land and the Nature Conservancy last year pledged the $25 million needed to buy the property, after the state put down an initial $14.5 million.
Fishers Peak is Colorado’s 42nd state park and the second largest. The largest in the state is Forest State Park in the Medicine Bow Range of Northern Colorado.
RELATED: Fishers Peak State Park Will Allow Limited Hunting This Fall And Winter