By Anica Padilla
TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis officially opened Colorado’s newest state park on Friday. The 19,000 acre property near Trinidad, formerly known as Crazy French Ranch, is called Fishers Peak.

(credit: Michael Babnick Photography)

The Trust from Public Land and the Nature Conservancy last year pledged the $25 million needed to buy the property, after the state put down an initial $14.5 million.

Fishers Peak is Colorado’s 42nd state park and the second largest. The largest in the state is Forest State Park in the Medicine Bow Range of Northern Colorado.

