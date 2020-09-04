TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has big news for hunters interested in Fishers Peak State Park near Trinidad! The commission approved hunting access on the 19,200-acre state park. A limited number of permits will be available to hunt elk, deer, bears and mountain lions.
“A few lucky hunters will get a chance to fill their freezers with meat as the first public hunters on Fishers Peak State Park this fall and winter,” CPW stated.
CPW officials said the special hunting opportunities will be chosen by lottery for specific species and seasons:
- For 2020, the Commission authorized CPW to issue an access permit for a properly licensed elk hunter during the first rifle season, Oct. 10-14.
- Another elk permit – this one an over-the-counter, antlered only tag – will be issued for the second rifle season, Oct. 24-Nov. 1.
- During third rifle season, Nov. 7-13, one properly licensed deer hunter will be chosen for access.
- During fourth rifle season, Nov. 18-22, a licensed elk hunter will be chosen to hunt the property.
- A lottery will be held to choose a properly licensed mountain lion hunter to pursue a cougar beginning Nov. 23 and March 31, 2021, or until the combined harvest limit is reached for Game Management Units 85, 140 and 851.
If any of the winners of the elk and deer opportunities also hold a valid bear license for the unit, they will be able to hunt bears on Fishers Peak State Park.
Hunters interested in the opportunities will have until Sept. 17 to enter their names in a drawing for the special activity permits. Learn more on CPW’s Fishers Peak web page: https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/FishersPeak.
RELATED: Fishers Peak Is Colorado’s Newest State Park, 2nd Largest