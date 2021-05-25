DENVER (CBS4) – A new wildfire was reported Tuesday by the Columbine Ranger District in the San Juan National Forest of southwest Colorado. The fire is described as small and was reported near Wallace Lake on Missionary Ridge.
Fire crews are on scene and using a helicopter to provide bucket drops. The terrain is described as rugged and no structures are threatened.
Smoke is visible from Highway 550 and people are asked not to report this smoke to 911. It’s not clear what caused this fire to start.
Southwest Colorado saw a lot of lightning from relatively dry thunderstorms over the weekend. Lightning is the number one cause of wildfires in Colorado.
Not too far away from this fire is the Gould Fire burning off of Highway 145 near Rico. It was determined to be caused by lightning on Sunday afternoon. Southwest Colorado remains under extreme to exceptional drought.