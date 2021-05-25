DENVER (CBS4) – The USDA Forest Service in the San Juan National Forest is keeping a close eye on a wildfire burning in the vicinity of Taylor Mesa. They say it was sparked by lightning on Sunday and has burned 28 acres. Smoke is visible to those traveling along Highway 145 between Dolores and Rico.

Several ground crews are working in very rugged terrain to build a line around the fire, including the Craig Hotshots and the San Juan Hotshots. Crews were also working from the air utilizing two single engine airtankers and a helicopter. As of Tuesday morning the fire was 30 percent contained.

Southwest Colorado remains in extreme to exceptional drought with elevated to high fire danger. While they have had scattered showers and thunderstorms in recent days it has been nothing like the widespread rainfall along the Front Range and on the eastern plains, where drought has been eliminated from many areas.