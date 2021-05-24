(CBS4)- The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to face Honduras in the semifinals of the inaugural CONCACAF Men’s Nations League Finals on June 3rd at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. With the match now just over a week away, manager Greg Berhalter named the 23 players who will make the trip to Denver as the U.S. looks to hoist the trophy. Colorado Rapids fans will get to see midfielder Kellyn Acosta in action for the U.S.

Acosta has started all six matches for the Rapids thus far and tallied a goal in the team’s 3-2 win over Minnesota United FC on May 8. He’s made 27 appearances for the national team since 2016 and has scored two goals in that time.

READ>>>CONCACAF Men’s Nations League Finals Airing On Paramount+ Live From Empower Field At Mile High Stadium June 3-6

Among the others on the roster are many of the young athletes who have been making a name for themselves in Europe this past season. Goalkeepers Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge) and Zack Steffen (Manchester City) are joined by defenders Sergino Dest (FC Barcelona), John Brooks (VFL Wolfsburg), Mark McKenzie (Genk), and DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray) among others. In the midfield, Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Yunus Musah (Valencia) all get the call. And Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Tim Weah (Lille) lead the way up front.

“We are excited to gather this group together as we compete to win the Nations League trophy,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “It’s been a great year for our player pool and the unprecedented successes of winning multiple league and cup championships. Our focus now becomes continuing this success with the National Team.”

The semifinal match against Honduras is set to air live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network on Thursday, June 3rd beginning with the pregame show at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

The full roster for the CONCACAF Nations League Finals is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, David Ochoa, Zack Steffen

Defenders: John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Sergiño Dest, Mark McKenzie, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Jackson Yueill

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Jordan Siebatcheu, Tim Weah