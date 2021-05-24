(CBS4)- The CONCACAF Men’s Nations League Finals are coming to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium June 3-6 as the top four teams in the region will play for the inaugural championship in the new competition. The U.S. Men’s National Team joins Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica in the CNL Finals with all matches set to air live on Paramount+. The United States is set to face Honduras in one semifinal with Mexico battling Costa Rica in the other.
CBS Sports announced the full studio team for coverage of the final four matches of the inaugural CNL competition and it includes some USMNT legends. Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies and Oguchi Onyewu will join host Kate Abdo in providing commentary and analysis of the matches on CONCACAF Today, the pre-game and half-time show for the tournament. Mexico women’s national team player Janelly Farias will contribute to the broadcast with Nico Cantor and Jenny Chiu reporting from the sidelines.
Former USMNT player Maurice Edu will provide commentary on the game broadcast of U.S.A vs. Honduras alongside play-by-play man Andres Cordero while Marcelo Balboa and Adrian Garcia-Marquez have the call for Mexico vs. Costa Rica.
“When we started our UEFA coverage last August, it was important for us to be authentic and put together a representative group of announcers, analysts and reporters for a European competition,” said Pete Radovich, Coordinating Producer of UEFA and Concacaf coverage, CBS Sports in a statement. “We will continue that philosophy with our Concacaf coverage. The team we’ve assembled is representative of the sport, the region, and the U.S. Men’s National team, featuring former legends and star players. It’s incredibly exciting to be presenting the first-ever Concacaf Men’s Nations League competition and to have this talented group headlining our coverage of the best national teams in the region.”
The full televsion schedule for the coverage of the CONCACAF Nations League Finals is below:
Thursday, June 3
|CONCACAF TODAY PREGAME SHOW
|4:30 PM – 5:30 PM
|Paramount+ /
CBS Sports Network
|HONDURAS VS. UNITED STATES
|5:30 PM – 8:00 PM
|Paramount+ /
CBS Sports Network
|MEXICO VS. COSTA RICA
|8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
|Paramount+
|CONCACAF TODAY POSTGAME SHOW
|10:00 PM – 11:00 PM
|Paramount+
Sunday, June 6
|CONCACAF TODAY PREGAME SHOW
|4:00 PM – 4:30 PM
|Paramount+
|THIRD-PLACE MATCH
|4:30 PM – 7:00 PM
|Paramount+
|FINAL
|7:00 PM – 9:30 PM
|Paramount+ /
CBS Sports Network
|CONCACAF TODAY POSTGAME SHOW
|9:30 PM – 10:00 PM
|Paramount+ /
CBS Sports Network