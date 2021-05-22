FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority officials say firefighters have saved eight people in less than 24 hours from a particular section of the Cache La Poudre River. Firefighters say people are getting caught in the river under a railroad crossing near College Avenue.
The problematic section of river is between the Lee Martinez Community Park on the west side of College Avenue and the new Whitewater Park on the east side of the same street.READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Severe Storms Possible Saturday From Foothills To Plains
Firefighters say the route is impassable because of debris. They add the park is closed.
⚠️WARNING: River Hazard in Town
PFA has rescued 8 people in less than 24 hours from a debris pile/strainer at the railroad crossing near College.
DO NOT FLOAT BETWEEN Legacy & Lee Martinez Parks & the Whitewater Park. The route is impassable & the park is closed.#PoudreRiver pic.twitter.com/PNvq7BjqLgREAD MORE: 'Viaduct Is Old, Viaduct Is Ugly': Central 70 Project Crews Hope Demolition Changes Neighborhood For The Better
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) May 22, 2021
On Friday, two kayakers were rescued after getting caught in the debris. Both were wearing life jackets and were reportedly okay.
The Whitewater Park officially opened in 2019. The park was part of a multi-year, $11 million project focused on improving a stretch of the Poudre River in town.MORE NEWS: Boulder Study Shows MDMA-Assisted Therapy Successful For Treating PTSD
Aside from providing a new year-round play area for water sports enthusiasts, the project deepened and narrowed the river to improve its ability to contain flood waters. It also removed two old dam structures to facilitate the migration of fish upstream.