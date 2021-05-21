CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority rescued two stranded kayakers on Friday just west of Whitewater Park. Officials say the kayakers became stuck in debris under a railroad crossing along the Poudre River.

Crews brought the kayakers to shore and wrapped them in blankets. Both kayakers were wearing life vests and no one was hurt, according to PFA.

