FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority rescued two stranded kayakers on Friday just west of Whitewater Park. Officials say the kayakers became stuck in debris under a railroad crossing along the Poudre River.
Units are on the scene of a swiftwater rescue on the Poudre River just west of the Whitewater Park. Two kayakers are stranded on strainer/island like mass. Boat 7 is in the water and both people are in stable positions.

— poudrefire (@poudrefire) May 21, 2021
Crews brought the kayakers to shore and wrapped them in blankets. Both kayakers were wearing life vests and no one was hurt, according to PFA.