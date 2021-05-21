MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– After more than 3 years, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is once again running up Pikes Peak. After a few years on pause to replace the tracks and train cars, the railway is getting ready to reopen.
Conductor Adam Clawson checks to make sure all passengers are on board the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway train before it heads back down Pikes Peak on May 16 in Manitou Springs. May 16 marked the first day since October 2017 that the almost 130 year old train is making its again way to the summit of Pike Peak. The railway will be opened for four days from May 20th-23rd and again on May 27th when it reopens to the public seven days a week. The train will have five departures a day. The ride takes just over three hours to complete the 8.9 mile ascent and 8.9 mile decent of Pikes Peak. It is the world’s highest Cog railway train going up 7,600 feet of vertical gain to the 14,115 foot summit. The train ride takes riders through Pikes Peak’s famous pink granite in the Pike National Forest. The railway will celebrate its 130th anniversary at the end of June. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Tickets are $58 for adults and $48 for children under 12. Crews are installing the new coaches and tracks as part of the $100 million renovation in Manitou Springs to take passengers to the summit of Pikes Peak at 14,115 feet altitude. The first ride of the season was Thursday.
It’s a 9-mile trip to the top and a 3-hour round trip.
The railway urges riders to purchase tickets in advance. The new visitors center at the summit of Pikes Peak will open next month.