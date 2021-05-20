LIMON, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who shot Lincoln County Deputy Michael Hutton several times in an overnight ambush has been found dead in a field from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities say there is no longer a threat to the public following a manhunt which lasted for several hours on Colorado’s Eastern Plains after the shooting. Hutton is in serious condition at the hospital.

Two semi trucks were parked on the side of Highway 40 just off Interstate 70 near Limon at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday when one of the people inside called for help. They reported that an attempted theft was in progress. A man was apparently trying to steal something out of the back of one of the semis.

The sheriff’s office said Hutton responded to the scene and was ambushed by the suspect. So far it’s not clear if he returned fire. One of the people who was in one of the trucks was near Hutton when he was shot and that person also suffered a minor injury but refused medical treatment.

The suspect got away and a search for him was hampered by foggy conditions. Eventually he was found dead in a field not far from the shooting scene. The suspect has not been identified.

Highway 40 was closed from Limon to Kit Carson while an investigation took place.