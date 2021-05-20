(CBS4) – A deputy who was shot several times in an ambush in eastern Colorado early Thursday morning is in serious condition at the hospital. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Deputy Michael Hutton giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.
The sheriff’s office called him a “hero” in their post on Twitter and say his wife and their small child are with him.
Here is our hero…. pic.twitter.com/Q93nNimUo2
— Lincoln Sheriff (@LincolnCountySO) May 20, 2021
The attack happened near Limon. Hutton responded to a report of a theft where some semi trucks were parked shortly after 3 a.m. at Highway 40 (which is also U.S. Highway 287 on that stretch of roadway on Colorado’s Eastern Plains) not far from Interstate 70.
The deputy was ambushed by the suspect and so far it’s not clear if the deputy returned fire when he was being shot at.
The suspect was later found dead in a field from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hutton is a veteran of the Air Force.