After More Than 3 Years Of Construction The Manitou Cog Railway Is Up And Running AgainRenovations included new rail lines, new cars, and improvements to the depot.

A Man Shot By Denver Police Last Night Has DiedOfficers responded to a call of a man with a knife, he charged at police and after shooting him with a taser and pepper balls he did not stop which lead to deadly force being used.

Indigenous Art Exhibit 'Each / Other' Aims To Tell Stories People Can Connect WithThe new exhibition "Each / Other" opening at the Denver Art Museum on Sunday brings together contemporary indigenous artists Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger celebrating collaborative artmaking that involves the public in the process.

Karen Garner Arrest: 2 Former Loveland Police Officers, Austin Hopp & Daria Jalali, Turn Themselves InFormer Loveland police officers Daria Jalali and Austin Hopp are being held behind bars at the Larimer County Jail. The two people turned themselves in Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for both.

Man Who Barricaded Himself In Aurora Home Surrenders, Is Taken Into CustodyA suspect in a domestic violence case is under arrest after barricading himself in an Aurora home and not coming out for more than an hour. It happened on Thursday morning after daybreak on the 1800 block of South Truckee Way.

Suspect Located After Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Shot In Ambush In Eastern ColoradoA man who police believe shot a deputy several times in Lincoln County has been located. Authorities say there is no longer a threat to the public following a manhunt which lasted for several hours on Thursday morning following the shooting.

