DENVER (CBS4) — A 47-year-old man was jailed on kidnapping and vehicle theft charges after allegedly stealing a Jeep Wrangler with a toddler inside it. The incident triggered a metro-wide alert early Thursday afternoon.
Denver Police officers later found the Jeep about two miles away with the 1-year-old still inside, unharmed. They also caught up with Michael Curran another two miles from the Jeep and took him into custody.
Police documents obtained by CBS4 indicate the black 2017 Jeep Wrangler with Texas license plates was parked outside the T-Mobile store at 5107 Chambers Road when the incident began. The document does not state whether the owner of the vehicle was also the child’s parent or guardian, nor where that person was at the time the Jeep was taken.
Witnesses reported the Jeep left the scene going eastbound on Green Valley Ranch Boulevard.
Witnesses also guided police to Curran after seeing him leaving the area of 40th Avenue and Airport Road in Aurora. Officers found the Jeep there and later discovered surveillance video showing Curran abandoning it.
Officers arrested Curran at 32nd Avenue and Chambers Road.
Curran was advised of the charges Friday morning, according to online court records. No future court hearings are scheduled at this point.