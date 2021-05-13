DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver found a stolen Jeep with a toddler inside. The Jeep was stolen just before 2 p.m. near 51st and Chambers. A 2-year-old child was in the back. The child and Jeep were found, seemingly unharmed, about 45 minutes later.
The Jeep with Texas license plates NCW6740 and was last seen traveling eastbound on Green Valley Ranch Boulevard at Chambers. Officers found the Jeep and the child, but no suspect. The Jeep was found at 40th and Airport Road.
UPDATE: The vehicle and the child have been located. The child appears to be unharmed but will be evaluated as a precaution. Suspect has not been located. Thank you for helping us spread the word. #Denver
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 13, 2021
The suspect in the investigation was arrested at 32nd and Chambers.
The child will be evaluated by medical personnel.