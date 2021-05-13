CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver found a stolen Jeep with a toddler inside. The Jeep was stolen just before 2 p.m. near 51st and Chambers. A 2-year-old child was in the back. The child and Jeep were found, seemingly unharmed, about 45 minutes later.

The Jeep with Texas license plates NCW6740 and was last seen traveling eastbound on Green Valley Ranch Boulevard at Chambers. Officers found the Jeep and the child, but no suspect. The Jeep was found at 40th and Airport Road.

The suspect in the investigation was arrested at 32nd and Chambers.

The child will be evaluated by medical personnel.

