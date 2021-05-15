DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis’ office confirmed to CBS4 that the face mask mandate does not apply to those who are vaccinated in Colorado. This comes after revised COVID-19 guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to face masks and face coverings.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd tweeted the news on Thursday afternoon. The governor’s office initially said that the face mask mandate would be updated “shortly” but then just minutes later, Boyd received a text from the governor’s office that the face mask requirement would be lifted for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Thursday, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, indoors or outdoors, in most settings or stay 6 feet apart. In Colorado, social distancing guidelines are still enforced under the mask mandate, however it is unclear how that would be interpreted given the revision from the governor’s office at 5 p.m. Thursday.

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO — CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021

The state mandate that was in effect before Thursday required face masks or coverings indoors unless 80% of people are vaccinated. Polis amended and extended the face-covering executive order on May 3. It is unclear when an official announcement would be made from the governor’s office.

Local governments and businesses may still require masks even if the state doesn’t. Denver hasn’t said what it plans to do. A total of 47% of Coloradans are now fully vaccinated and 35% of 16-19-year-olds have reviewed their first dose.

The incident rate in all age groups has declined in Colorado over the last few weeks. It’s highest in middle and high school students.

There is still a federal requirement in place mandating face masks at places like airports and while on public transit. That means travelers at Denver International Airport or riding RTD public transit, will need to wear a mask. RTD said that also means wearing a mask while waiting for a bus or train. That order is in effect through Sept. 13.