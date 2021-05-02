DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced changes and another 30 day extension to the statewide mask order on Sunday. In counties where there are more than 35 cases per 100,000, people must wear masks indoors where there are 10 or more unvaccinated people.
In indoor spaces where there are more than 10 people inside, and 80% of the group are fully vaccinate, masks are not required.
Masks are still not required when outside. However, masks are still required in schools, child care centers, government facilities, prisons and health care settings.